Cupid’s Undie Run: Pittsburghers Strip Down For A Good Cause

February 13, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Children’s Tumor Foundation, Cupid’s Undie Run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 900 runners stripped down on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Saturday afternoon for the Cupid’s Undie Run.

The event, in its fourth year in Pittsburgh, raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. It also raises awareness about Neurofribromatosis.

It’s a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body. It can cause blindness, deafness, learning disabilities, and severe chronic pain.

The Cupid’s Undie Run takes place in nearly 60 cities around the world, and has raised $3.5 million for NF research in the past year.

Those interested in learning more and/or donating to the foundation should click here. 

