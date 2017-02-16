Win tickets to the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship at PPG Paints Arena March 8-12

The 2017 Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Championship is coming to PPG Paints Arena March 8-12, 2017! See some great college basketball action, and get a preview of who’s going to the Big Dance.

The Atlantic 10 Conference is a basketball-centric conference founded in 1976 and consists of 14 diverse members across eight states and Washington, D.C. The mission of the Atlantic 10 Conference is to provide an enhanced student-athlete experience through 21 nationally competitive championship sports. The Atlantic 10 is coming off its most successful men’s basketball season ever, with six teams having earned an NCAA Tournament bid. Each of those teams finished with 24 or more wins, making the A-10 the only league with six 24-win teams in 2013-14.

