2 Broke Girls

March 2, 2017 4:25 PM

A lot of young girls move to New York City to “make it.” Max and Caroline are just trying to make their rent. In this fun, outrageous comedy series written by Emmy® Award winner Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and white-hot stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings, two girls from very different backgrounds — Max, poor from birth, and Caroline, born wealthy but down on her luck — wind up as waitresses in the same colorful Brooklyn diner and strike up an unlikely friendship that could lead to a successful business venture. All they need to do is come up with $250,000 in start-up expenses.

Starring Kat Dennings (Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist, Thor) and exciting new discovery Beth Behrs, 2 BROKE GIRLS infuses the classic comedy with something new, current and young, proving life can be fun — even if you’re broke.

Max and Caroline … they put the “class” in working class.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW Pittsburgh

Watch Full Episodes
'Jane The Virgin' Monday at 9pm
'Mike & Molly'Weeknights at 6 & 6:30
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live