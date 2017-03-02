A lot of young girls move to New York City to “make it.” Max and Caroline are just trying to make their rent. In this fun, outrageous comedy series written by Emmy® Award winner Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and white-hot stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings, two girls from very different backgrounds — Max, poor from birth, and Caroline, born wealthy but down on her luck — wind up as waitresses in the same colorful Brooklyn diner and strike up an unlikely friendship that could lead to a successful business venture. All they need to do is come up with $250,000 in start-up expenses.

Starring Kat Dennings (Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist, Thor) and exciting new discovery Beth Behrs, 2 BROKE GIRLS infuses the classic comedy with something new, current and young, proving life can be fun — even if you’re broke.

Max and Caroline … they put the “class” in working class.