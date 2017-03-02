‘Daddy Long Legs’ presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater March 9-April 9

Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Daddy Long Legs at the O’Reilly Theater March 9 – April 9, 2017!

In Daddy Longs Legs, Jerusha Abbott (Danielle Bowen) is the oldest orphan in the John Grier Home. Her life changes when a wealthy benefactor, Jervis Pendleton (Allan Snyder), sends her to college. His one request is that she write him a monthly letter. These letters, sung by both characters, detail her coming of age and falling in love.

This musical is directed by Ted Pappas and is making its Pittsburgh premiere. It’s a ‘Cinderella’ story you won’t want to miss!

Opening Night is officially Friday, March 17, but Chelsea and Daisy from Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will be on the scene for Press Night is Thursday, March 16. Stay tuned for their interview with one of the cast members!

For tickets call 412.316.1600, visit the O’Reilly Theater Box Office, or go to the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s website!