Win Tickets to see ‘CELTIC WOMAN: VOICES OF ANGELS’ at Heinz Hall on March 28th

March 3, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: celtic women, heinz hall, Pittsburgh's CW, Pittsburgh's Cw Green Team

Here’s a new giveaway just in time for St Patrick’s Day!

CELTIC WOMAN: VOICES OF ANGELS will be performing at Heinz Hall at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017!  Pittsburgh’s CW is giving you the chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to the show.

How to Win Tickets to see CELTIC WOMAN: VOICES OF ANGELS at Heinz Hall:

  1. Watch ‘Family Feud’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of March 6-10, 2017
  2. Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily Celtic Woman Code Word
  3. Come back to this post for the contest link and enter to win!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!

Good Luck!

VISIT THE HEINZ HALL WEBSITE FOR MORE INFO AND TO BUY TICKETS!

Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman presents VOICES OF ANGELS a captivating new show for 2017. VOICES OF ANGELS showcases the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon and introduces the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a group of equally talented musicians and dancers whose exceptional skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition. It’s a universal celebration of life & a lot of Irish fun!

celtic women 2 Win Tickets to see CELTIC WOMAN: VOICES OF ANGELS at Heinz Hall on March 28th

