THE VAMPIRE DIARIES – SERIES FINALE

March 7, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: Series finale, The Vampire Diaries

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES

“The Vampire Diaries: Forever Yours” — (8:00-8:59 p.m. ET)

IT’S BEEN EPIC – After eight amazing seasons, The Vampire Diaries is coming to a dramatic and epic end. This one-hour retrospective features interviews with past and present cast members and guest stars, a conversation with the executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, behind-the-scenes footage from the final season and special moments from the past eight years. Original airdate 3/10/2017.

SERIES FINALE

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES

“I Was Feeling Epic” — (8:59-10:00 p.m. ET)

vd816d 0254b2 THE VAMPIRE DIARIES SERIES FINALE

The Vampire Diaries — “I Was Feeling Epic” — Image Number: VD816d_0254.jpg — Pictured: Paul Wesley as Stefan — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

OLD FRIENDS – With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson. (#816).  Original airdate 3/10/2017.

