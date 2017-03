Season finale dates have been announced!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, April 4 at 8p ET

Riverdale – Thursday, May 11 at 9p ET

Supergirl – Monday, May 22 at 8p ET

Jane the Virgin – Monday, May 22 at 9p ET

The Flash – Tuesday, May 23 at 8p ET

Arrow – Wednesday, May 24 at 8p ET

The 100 – Wednesday, May 24 at 9p ET

Supernatural (back-to-back epsiode) – Thursday, May 18 from 8-10p ET