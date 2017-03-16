Mark Wahlberg’s Restaurant ‘Wahlburgers’ Coming To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Mark Wahlberg says he’s a “big fan of Pittsburgh,” and he’s proving it by serving up some grub.

Wahlburgers, a burger chain founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg with brothers Mark and Donnie, will be opening two Pittsburgh locations.

One is expected to open before the end of the year, but specific restaurant locations are yet to be disclosed.

“I’m a big fan of Pittsburgh. It’s a great city with hardworking people that deserve our best. We look forward to bringing Wahlburgers to the area and seeing the Steelers and Patriots meet in next year’s playoffs,” said Mark Wahlberg.

The menu is bound to play well in the ‘Burgh: A variety of tasty burgers as well as sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n’ Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma’s Classic Macaroni Salad. All of the burgers are made fresh and topped with house-made condiments.

Another plus? Wahlburgers’ full-service bar with widescreen TVs offers a wide selection of wine and beer, specialty cocktails, and an assortment of alcoholic frappes.