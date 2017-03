Effective March 20, 2017 Pittsburgh’s CW has made a few tweaks to our line-up:

3 – 4pm ‘The Peoples Court’

4 – 5pm ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

5 – 6pm ‘Mike & Molly’

6 – 8pm ‘Family Feud’

11 – Midnight ‘2 Broke Girls’