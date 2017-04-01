H1Z1: FIGHT FOR THE CROWN SPECIAL 4/20

April 1, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: fight for the crown, Pittsburgh's CW

H1Z1: FIGHT FOR THE CROWN SPECIAL

H1Z1: Fight for the Crown, a new one-hour special, will air on Thursday, April 20 from 9-10p. The one-hour broadcast finale of H1Z1: Fight for the Crown will focus on the very first team esports tournament for the game H1Z1: King of the Kill. Seventy-five players, comprised of 15 teams of five players, will compete before a live audience for their share of $300,000. With all 75 players entering the game at once, communication and developing an early solid strategy will be key for teams if they want to win this high-stakes, action-packed deathmatch because each player will only have one life to prove their team is capable of being crowned champions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW Pittsburgh

Watch Full Episodes
'Jane The Virgin' Monday at 9pm
'Mike & Molly'Weeknights at 6 & 6:30
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live