THE CW NETWORK SETS 2017 SUMMER SCHEDULE!!!

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Returns Monday, May 29

All New Episodes of MASTERS OF ILLUSION Premiere Friday, June 30

New Season of PENN AND TELLER: FOOL US Debuts Monday, July 10

Globetrotting Adventure Series HOOTEN & THE LADY Premieres Thursday, July 13

To recap:

Mondays, starting 5/29

8-9p SUPERGIRL (R)

9-9:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Friday, 6/30

8-8:30p MASTERS OF ILLUSION premiere

8:30-9p MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Fridays, starting 7/7

8-8:30p MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9p MASTERS OF ILLUSION (R)

Mondays, starting 7/10

8-9p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US premiere

9-9:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Thursdays, starting 7/13

8-9p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9-10p HOOTEN & THE LADY premiere