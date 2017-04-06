Shrine Circus comes to PPG Paints Arena April 7-9!



The Circus is coming! Check out the 68th Annual SHRINE CIRCUS at PPG Paints Arena Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9!

Don’t miss this fun-filled, extravaganza starring all your circus favorites…including lots of exotic animals and amazing thrilling acts!

Chelsea and Daisy from Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will be on the scene and will be competing against the elephants in a Watermelon Eating Contest before the show Friday Night! You won’t want to miss it…so get there early!

Visit the PPG Paints Arena Website for more info and to buy tickets.