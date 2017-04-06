Win tickets to see THE CHAINSMOKERS at PPG Paints Arena on 4/22!

April 6, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh's CW, Pittsburgh's Cw Green Team, Ticket Giveaway, The chainsmokers

Hey, Pittsburgh!  Want to see one of today’s hottest DJ Duos?

Pittsburgh’s CW is giving you the chance to win tickets to see THE CHAINSMOKERS on April 22nd at PPG Paints Arena!

How to Win Tickets to see THE CHAINSMOKERS:

  1. Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ at 7pm & 7:30pm on Wed 12th, Thurs 13th, and Fri 14th
  2. Listen for Daisy from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily CHAINSMOKERS CODE WORD
  3. Come back to this post for the contest link and enter to win!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!  (Link coming soon!)

Good Luck!

FOR MORE INFO & TO GET TICKETS TO SEE THE CHAINSMOKERS, VISIT THE PPG PAINTS ARENA WEBSITE HERE!

