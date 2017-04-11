Earth Day Celebration at IKEA on April 22nd!

Join us for IKEA’s Earth Day Celebration: SUSTAINABLE LIVING YOUR WAY on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:30am-6pm.

This event will feature the following:

Furniture Take back

Have a piece of furniture you no longer need? Bring it to IKEA from 10am-6pm to be donated or recycled and receive a coupon for $20 off a purchase of $150 or more.

Sorry, we cannot accept mattresses, bedding, children’s furniture or toys or lighting for this event.

Giveaways and Special Offers

The first 500 IKEA FAMILY members will receive a 2 pack of RYHET LED light bulbs (one per household)

Scan your IKEA FAMILY card for a chance to win a SLADDA bicycle or one of 4 $100 IKEA gift cards.

Enjoy special savings on sustainable items such as LED light bulbs, bamboo accessories, live plants with your IKEA FAMILY card

Enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner specials in the restaurant

Grab a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase in our Swedish Food Market

Fun workshops and games for the whole family

Join our in-store scavenger hunt

Learn about the benefits of biking

Create a recycled plant pot masterpiece

Learn how to make safe, sustainable cleaning products for your home

Compete in our LED light bulb challenge for fun prizes

and more!

Chelsea and Daisy from Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will also join in on the fun with some fun giveaways at the Pittsburgh’s CW table from 10am-12pm!

Use the #IKEAYOURWAY to promote on social media, and visit the IKEA WEBSITE HERE for more info!