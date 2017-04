Molly Ringwald has booked a recurring guest role on “Riverdale” as Archie’s mother Mary Andrews. Mary left Riverdale two years ago to follow her dreams but blows back into town in her family’s hour of need. She not only reconnects with Archie and her husband, Fred (Luke Perry), but also her former high school friends Hermione and Alice. Her reappearance coincides with the Homecoming Dance.

Ringwald will appear in episodes 10 and 11 of “Riverdale.”