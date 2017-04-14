Still looking for the perfect treats for the little ones Easter Baskets? This survey may help:

*** POLLFISH 2017 EASTER CONSUMER SURVEY ***

(conducted via mobile phone on March 28, 2017)

REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER EGGS ARE THE MOST DESIRED EASTER CANDY

Q: Which Easter candy brands would you most like to buy?

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs: 14%

2. Easter M&M’s: 11%

3. Jelly Belly Jelly Beans: 10%

4. Hershey’s Chocolate Bunny: 9%

5. Cadbury Creme Eggs: 8%

PEEPS IS THE LEAST PREFERRED EASTER CANDY BRAND OVERALL

Q: How likely are you to recommend this candy brand to a friend or colleague? Net promoter score, aka NPS, measures customer satisfaction and brand perception on a scale of -100 to +100. (A positive, high score means consumers actively recommend the brand; a negative score could mean consumers actively dissuade friends.)

1. REESE’S: NPS of +32

2. HERSHEY’S: NPS of +31

3. CADBURY: NPS of +1

4. LINDT: NPS of -18

5. BRACH’S: NPS of -27

3. PEEPS: NPS of -36