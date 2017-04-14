Still looking for the perfect treats for the little ones Easter Baskets? This survey may help:
*** POLLFISH 2017 EASTER CONSUMER SURVEY ***
(conducted via mobile phone on March 28, 2017)
REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER EGGS ARE THE MOST DESIRED EASTER CANDY
Q: Which Easter candy brands would you most like to buy?
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs: 14%
2. Easter M&M’s: 11%
3. Jelly Belly Jelly Beans: 10%
4. Hershey’s Chocolate Bunny: 9%
5. Cadbury Creme Eggs: 8%
PEEPS IS THE LEAST PREFERRED EASTER CANDY BRAND OVERALL
Q: How likely are you to recommend this candy brand to a friend or colleague? Net promoter score, aka NPS, measures customer satisfaction and brand perception on a scale of -100 to +100. (A positive, high score means consumers actively recommend the brand; a negative score could mean consumers actively dissuade friends.)
1. REESE’S: NPS of +32
2. HERSHEY’S: NPS of +31
3. CADBURY: NPS of +1
4. LINDT: NPS of -18
5. BRACH’S: NPS of -27
3. PEEPS: NPS of -36