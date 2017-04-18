2017 Pittsburgh Rock ‘N Roll Legends Awards April 27th!

On Thursday, April 27th at 6 pm, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale will host The Pittsburgh Rock ‘N Roll Legends Awards. This local awards show celebrates the annual honoree inductions of those individuals or groups who have played an integral role in making rock and roll music part of the fabric of life in Western Pennsylvania. This ceremony also helps to raise money for the Pittsburgh-based Cancer Caring Center, which provides FREE emotional support and other related services to cancer patients and their families. This awards show has raised more than $60,000 for the Center since its initial show in January 2014. A permanent Legends display, created by nearby Grove City’s Wendell August Forge, features a hand-crafted metal guitar against a vibrant and striking painting of the city skyline by highly regarded local artist Johno Prascak. It hangs prominently at the Hard Rock Café in Station Square and will be updated as new Legends members are inducted.

Event activities will also include:

Special VIPS, musical guests and a spectacular performance by the Pittsburgh All-Star Band

Recognition of inductees and presentation of awards

Specialty hors d’oeuvres and cocktails

Awesome live and silent auction that includes event tickets, gift certificates, one-of-a-kind experiences, autographed items from music and sports legends and more!

And many more rockin’ surprises!

For the list of nominees tickets and more information, visit pittsburghrocklegends.com