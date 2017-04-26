Steelers’ 2017 Regular Season Schedule Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers’ 2017 regular season schedule is out.

This year, the Steelers kick off the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

The next week, the Steelers return home to Heinz Field face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 17.

Other notable games include a Christmas Day match-up with Houston Texans, and they face archrivals, the Baltimore Raven, on the road on Oct. 1 and at home on Dec. 10.

Their Bye Week falls on Week 10, and then the Black and Gold will close out the season the way they started it against the Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Eve.

The Steelers will play four straight games in prime time, something President Art Rooney II reacted to by saying “I would probably prefer the prime time games be a little more spread out than this. But it’s certainly a prime time schedule and we’ve got to be prepared to live up to the expectations.”

Check out the full schedule below:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 MINNESOTA VIKINGS at 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 CINCINNATI BENGALS at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Detroit Lions at 8:30 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 11: Thursday Nov. 16 TENNESSEE TITANS at 8:25 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 GREEN BAY PACKERS at 8:30 p.m.

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 BALTIMORE RAVENS at 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at 4:25 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25 at Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 CLEVELAND BROWNS at 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Visit this link to see the Steelers’ preseason schedule!

For more details, visit the Steelers website at this link. And for a look at the NFL’s entire 2017 schedule, click here.