Animal Friends celebrates ’31 Days of Compassion’ in May!

Animal Friends has devoted the entire month of May for 31 DAYS OF COMPASSION, which includes raising awareness of homeless animals in our region, supporting programs that work to reduce pet overpopulation and abuse, and celebrating the many ways pets enrich our lives.

“What has an animal done for you lately?” Whether it was an extra incentive to get active or a wiggly welcome at your front door, animals bring us joy. We think it’s time to return the favor. Join Animal Friends for 31 Days of Compassion and do something special for a homeless pet today!

Visit the ANIMAL FRIENDS WEBSITE for events or other suggestions as to how you can help!

AF31Dayslogosquare

IMG_3120

IMG_3121

20170421_103851

20170421_104239

20170421_110542