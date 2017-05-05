Win tickets to Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO!

May 5, 2017 3:56 PM
Ready for an amazing adventure?  Cirque du Soleil presents OVO at the Peterson Events Center May 24-28, 2017.

The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.  Check out the amazing ants, flexible fleas, silky spiders and crazy crickets in this colorful ecosystem!  You don’t want to miss this amazing show!

Pittsburgh’s CW is giving you the chance to win tickets to this incredible experience!  5 people will win a pair of tickets, and one GRAND PRIZE winner will win 4 tickets PLUS a backstage tour!

How to Win CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Tickets:

  1. Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of May 8-12, 2017
  2. Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CODE WORD
  3. Come back to this post for the contest link and enter the code word!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!  (Link coming soon!)

Good Luck!

For more information or to buy tickets to OVO, visit the CIRQUE DU SOLEIL WEBSITE HERE.  

