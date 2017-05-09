Check out 3 Rivers Comicon May 20-21!

Get your “Comic on” at 3 Rivers Comicon May 20-21, 2017!

With over 100 artists and vendors, you can get your Comic, Cosplay, and Gaming fix; plus, a chance to meet some of your favorite artists!

Be sure to stop by and see Chelse and Daisy from the Green Team at the Pittsburgh’s CW booth and the get scoop on the new CW Fall shows!

Brought to you by New Dimension Comics, with 6 stores in the Pittsburgh region.

3 Rivers Comicon

3075 Old Clairton Rd.

West Mifflin, PA 15123

SATURDAY MAY 20

10 AM – 6 PM

Beer Party Ticket holders 7-9 PM

SUNDAY MAY 21

10 AM – 5 PM

For tickets and additional info, visit the 3 RIVERS COMICON WEBSITE HERE!