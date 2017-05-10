‘Dance Moms’ Star’s Sentenced To Prison In Bankruptcy Fraud Case

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh also ordered Miller to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.

Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year.

Prosecutors said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income and deserved prison. Miller’s attorneys argued for probation, saying her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.

Abby Lee tells the court “my name has been dragged thru the mud” pic.twitter.com/alylunrhiX — Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) May 9, 2017

Her lawyer Robert Ridge said after the hearing: “We respect Judge Conti’s decision, and we’re not going to have any more additional comment.”

When asked if they would appeal, he said: “No.”

Abby Lee Miller will serve her time behind bars in Cali. Says she doesn’t have ties to this area anymore #Dancemoms. — Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) May 9, 2017

So what will federal prison be like for former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller?

She’s asked to serve her time in Southern California where she now lives, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons will make the determination. She’ll have 45 days to report.

FCI Dublin isn’t in Southern California, instead it’s near San Francisco. But if Miller is sent to a low-security prison, she could wind up there or another women’s facility very similar to it.

To give you an idea of what life is like there: inmates are given khaki clothes to wear, lights out is at 10 p.m. on weeknights, inmates are allowed one finished hobby craft item and another they’re still working on, and normal work hours are from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each day.

But Dublin also has an adjacent minimum security camp. Camps often have dormitory-style housing and a smaller staff to inmate ratio.

In the camp handbook for the Dublin site, it says “institution provided” clothing must be worn during work hours. For instance, maroon smocks are given to those assigned to food services.

You may remember when Martha Stewart was convicted in a stock trading case and sentenced to a prison camp.

She spent five months at FCP Alderson in West Virginia which some have dubbed “camp cupcake.” (Although she had requested to serve in either Connecticut or Florida.)