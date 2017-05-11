Primanti Brothers Puts New Twist On ‘Ovechkin Drink’ Joke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An annual joke at the expense of a certain Washington Capitals player is getting new life thanks to an iconic Pittsburgh restaurant.

Pens fans (and Caps fans for that matter) are well aware that Alexander Ovechkin has never made it to the Conference Final, let alone won a Stanley Cup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins helped keep that tradition alive with a 2-0 victory in Game 7 Wednesday night.

Since the win, social media has been flooded with memes and jokes at the Caps’ expense. That brings us back to the Ovechkin joke.

The general gist of it is that someone walks into a bar, orders an “Ovechkin” and receives a White Russian…wait for it…with no cup.

So, Primanti Brothers decided to have a little fun with the joke by posting a video of a bartender making “The Ovechkin.”

Jokes aside, the Penguins will meet the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 1 is Saturday night.