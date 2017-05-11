Win a Family-4 Pack of tickets to IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE!

May 11, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Contest, Idlewild, Idlewild and SoakZone, Pittsburgh's CW, Pittsburgh's Cw Green Team, Ticket Giveaway

The family visit to IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE is a Pittsburgh tradition, and to save you some cash this summer Pittsburgh’s CW is giving away Family-4 Packs of tickets!

How to Win an IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE FAMILY 4 PRIZE PACK:

  1. Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of MAY 15-19, 2017
  2. Listen for the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily IDLEWILD CODE WORD
  3. Come back to this post for the contest link and enter the code word!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN!

Good Luck!

FOR MORE INFO ON IDLEWILD PARK & SOAKZONE, VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE!

