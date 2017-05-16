Cops: Unruly Pens Fan Attempts To Choke Police Sergeant While Being Ejected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to choke a female police sergeant while being ejected from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff game Monday night.

According to police, officers were called section 207 for a report of an unruly fan using profanities.

A security guard informed the officers that the fan, identified as Jason Miller, would not leave and no one was going to remove him.

An officer asked Miller to leave his seat twice. Miller replied, “I’m not leaving. I paid too much for the seat.”

The officer entered the aisle and approached Miller with his Taser pointed to the ground.

Miller allegedly told the officer,” Oh look, the [expletive] needs a Taser.”

Miller refused to leave his seat again. After pulling away from the officer twice, he was pulled to his feet by his jersey and escorted out of the aisle and into the concourse.

At that point, Miller tried to break free once again and was taken to the floor by the officer. Eventually, the officer, a female sergeant and the security guard were able to escort Miller to an elevator.

Before the elevator doors closed, Miller’s girlfriend attempted to get inside. She refused to leave and an officer pushed her away. During that interaction, Miller broke free and allegedly attacked the sergeant.

Miller allegedly attempted to choke the sergeant by pinning her against the wall and using his forearm on her neck. The other officer used his Taser on Miller and placed him in handcuffs.

The sergeant suffered a knee injury in the incident.

Miller is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.