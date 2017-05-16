WIZ KHALIFA TO HEADLINE THRIVAL INNOVATION + MUSIC FESTIVAL

Thrival Innovation + Music Festival announces music lineup — Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Carnage, GRiZ, Two Door Cinema Club & many more.

Pittsburgh, PA (May 16, 2017) — The Thrival Innovation + Music Festival presented by Ascender will feature a blend of 19 national and local artists. Headliners include Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Carnage, GRiZ, Two Door Cinema Club and over a dozen more acts to perform at the historic Carrie Furnaces on September 29-30.

Two-day general admission and VIP festival passes go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10:00AM at ThrivalFestival.com.

Capping an extensive 2017 festival touring season — including performances at Lollapalooza and Okeechobee Music Festival — multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa, will make his hometown appearance in Pittsburgh as one of Thrival’s headliners.

Logic, the 27-year-old Maryland-based rapper, will also headline the festival, building off an extensive U.S. summer tour. His critically acclaimed album, “Everybody,” sold 247,000 equivalent album units last week, earning Logic his first No. 1 album. The album touches on an array of societal issues that affect us all on a daily basis.

Irish alt-indie darlings, Two Door Cinema Club, are also touring the U.S., having just announced dozens of new dates across the country.

Detroit electronic funk outfit, GRiZ, and Los Angeles-based Guatemalan American DJ, Carnage, will both headline their own stages.

SuperDuperKyle will make his first-ever Pittsburgh performance after the release of his Billboard Top 10 hit, “iSpy” (currently #8). Chart-topper and multi-platinum artist, Kiiara, veteran DJ, TokiMonsta, Sirius Alt Nation mainstays, Missio, and Grammy-nominated DJ, Steve James, are all first-time Thrival artists, joined by Harts, Echos, Circa Waves, Welshly Arms, Michigander, The Garment District, Byron Nash & Plan B, Rachel B., and JRod.

“We started this initiative five years ago. To watch its growth has been pretty remarkable,” says Bobby Zappala, founder of Thrival and CEO of Ascender. “Thrival 2017 is set up to be a special experience. We’re proud to have a Pittsburgh artist headline the bill for the first time in the festival’s history.”

“Thrival Music continues to grow, and this year’s lineup the biggest and most prolific to date. We welcome an eclectic mix of multi-platinum and chart-topping artists who will compliment a host site that has the potential to be one of the best live music venues in the entire U.S.,” says Dan Law, Director of Thrival and VP of Business Development at Ascender, the nonprofit organization that presents and produces Thrival every year.

The festival kicks off with Thrival Innovation (a partnership with San Francisco-based event and media company, NewCo) on September 27-28, a conference focused on “Intelligence: Humans X Tech,” a theme that leverages Pittsburgh’s strengths in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

After Thrival Innovation, festival-goers will transition from Pittsburgh’s East End to the historic Carrie Furnaces in nearby Swissvale, Pennsylvania for a “one-of-a-kind Pittsburgh venue” that “features a stark contrast of new sound and rustic industrial setting” minutes away from Pittsburgh city limits.

For a unique local flair, Wiz Khalifa filmed the music video for his 2012 double platinum single, “Work Hard, Play Hard” at the Carrie Furnaces.

“With the right vision, leadership, and investment, the Carrie Furnaces are primed to be a premier destination for live music fans. By doing this together, we’re turning a mill back on. But instead of producing steel, we’re producing culture,” says Law. “A show at Carrie is unique. You can’t get it anywhere else.”

The festival is the flagship initiative of Ascender, a Pittsburgh-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

To help manage this growth in 2017, Thrival has partnered with Live Nation Entertainment for venue operations, talent buying, and marketing efforts.

“Ascender’s partnership with Live Nation to deliver Thrival Music allows our core team to both invest more energy in scaling Thrival Innovation and more effectively engage our dynamic local audience, with Live Nation adding significantly to the festival’s expanding national reach. We’re very excited for the opportunities this presents,” says Zappala.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concepts, Live Nation Advertising, Sponsorship, and Artist Nation Management.

For more information on the festival, visit thrivalfestival.com, and follow Thrival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Like this: Like Loading...