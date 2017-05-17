Animal Friends – 31 Days of Compassion

May 17, 2017 6:23 PM
31 days of compassion, Animal Friends, Lawrenceville Cat Crawl, Tail-a-Thon

Tail-a-Thon
Fri., May 19 | 6 a.m.-7 p.m. | Animal Friends
(562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237)
It’s an all-day radio-thon! Be sure to tune into Q92.9 and BOB-FM to hear heartwarming stories, meet adoptable animals and find out how you can help. Or you can stop by to take part in the on-site activities (starting at 11 a.m.). Plus from 6:30-9 a.m. there will be dogs and doughnuts, cats and coffee and buns and bagels. Just drive through our parking lot and for a $5 donation we’ll fuel your morning!

Lawrenceville Cat Crawl
Sat., May 20 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Check in at PNC Bank
(4101 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201)
We invite you to cat crawl through Lawrenceville to shop and visit our adorable adoptable cats and kittens, who will be spending their day at the unique shops and eateries along Butler Street. Purchase a shopping pass to get access to specials at each participating business with proceeds benefitting Animal Friends! Shop, eat, cuddle – a purr-fect Saturday in Pittsburgh! Click here to register now.

