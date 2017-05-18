Congrats to Pittsburgh’s CW for their APEX Award win!

Every year, the CW Network celebrates the Apex Awards, which honor CW’s most outstanding affiliates for the 2016-2017 Broadcast Year.

And we want to congratulate Pittsburgh’s CW for taking home one of those awards – for IDEA SHARE – PROMOTION!

Our entry focused on our efforts promoting the Fall TV Shows Launch. To stir up some online buzz, The Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team produced some totally unique facebook videos using trailers from the CW and our own original content. Our prime videos got over 55,000 views!

CLICK HERE to check out some of these videos!

These promotion efforts resulted in excellent ratings for the station! For example, The Flash was the #1 Prime Show in Pittsburgh with adults 18-49 – beating out ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox!

We are proud of the Pittsburgh’s CW for standing out among the other affiliates to snag this Apex win! And congrats to all the other winners for their success as well!