THE CW ANNOUNCES 2017-18 FALL SCHEDULE

May 18, 2017 5:14 PM
May 18, 2017 5:14 PM

“Supergirl” Soars on Mondays at 8pm,
Followed by Thrilling New Military Drama “Valor”

Tuesday Stays Super-Powered With “The Flash” Back at 8pm,
Followed by “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Wednesday is Two Hours of Delicious Drama With “Riverdale” at 8pm and
the Reimagined “Dynasty” at 9pm

The Winchester Boys and Team Arrow are Back-to-Back on Thursday,
with “Supernatural” at 8pm and “Arrow” at 9pm

Friday Nights Double the Laughs with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” at 8pm
Paired with “Jane The Virgin,” Moving to Its New Night at 9pm

SET FOR MIDSEASON – “Life Sentence,” Starring Lucy Hale, and New DC Series “Black Lightning”

