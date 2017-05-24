Dont miss Kennywood Comicon on June 18

New Dimension Comics joins Kennywood to present Kennywood Comicon on Sunday June 18! It will run when the park opens at 10:30 until at least 6:00. This event will feature comic book vendors, artists, creators, and pop culture attractions. Most vendors will be near the lagoon area. Artists will be featured in the pavilions. Daisy and Chelsea from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will also be on the scene!

For this special day, patrons who come to the park wearing a superhero shirt will be admitted for just $25 instead of the normal cost of $48.

