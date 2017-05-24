Win a free registration to Ben Roethlisberger’s Youth Football Camp June 18th!

The Ben Roethlisberger “Youth Fantasy Experience” will be held on June 18, 2017 from 9am-3pm at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side. During this Youth Football Camp, Ben Roethlisberger and the coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction – including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games – in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. The event is open to boys & girls in grades 1-8; and each camper will receive a limited-edition Nike gear package, a camp team photo with Ben, and a souvenir autograph (item provided).

How to Win a FREE REGISTRATION TO THE BEN ROETHLISBERGER’S “YOUTH FANTASY EXPERIENCE”:

Watch ‘FAMILY FEUD’ weeknights at 7 & 7:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW the week of May 29-June 2, 2017 Listen for Daisy from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team to give you the daily BIG BEN CAMP CODE WORD Come back to this post for the contest link and enter the code word!

**PLEASE NOTE: We cannot mail your prize; you must be able to come by in person Monday through Friday from 9am – 4:30pm at the KDKA Studio located at 420 Fort Duquesne Blvd – in the One Gateway Center Building in downtown Pittsburgh. Prizes will be left at the CBS security desk. Valid picture identification is required when you claim your prize. You will need to spend a few minutes in the station to sign a waiver as proof that you had picked up your prize, so please plan for time accordingly.

FOR MORE INFO ON the BEN ROETHLISBERGER’S YOUTH FANTASY EXPERIENCE, VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE!