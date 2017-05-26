July Schedule Updates

SUPERGIRL repeats will continue to air Mondays at 8p throughout the summer.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeats will air on Tuesday, July 4 at 9p & 9:30p and Tuesday, July 11 at 9p & 9:30p.

An encore of the premiere episode of HOOTEN & THE LADY will air on Tuesday, July 18 from 9-10p.

The one-hour special, THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME, will air on Wednesday, July 12 from 9-10p.

Effective July 25, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW repeats will air Tuesdays at 9p.

Effective July 26, SUPERNATURAL repeats will air Wednesdays at 9p.

To recap:

Mondays, starting 5/29

8-9p SUPERGIRL (R)

9-9:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Tuesdays, 7/4 & 7/11

8-9p THE FLASH (R)

9-9:30p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Tuesday, 7/18

8-9p THE FLASH (R)

9-10p HOOTEN & THE LADY (R)

Tuesdays, starting 7/25

8-9p THE FLASH (R)

9-10p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (R)

Wednesday, 7/12

8-9p ARROW (R)

9-10p THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME

Wednesdays, starting 7/26

8-9p ARROW (R)

9-10p SUPERNATURAL (R)

Thursdays, starting 7/13

8-9p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9-10p HOOTEN & THE LADY

All times ET.