July Schedule Updates

|Original episodes of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US cycle four will now air on Thursdays from 8-9p, premiering July 13. [Previously, the show was announced for Mondays at 8p with repeats on Thursdays].
SUPERGIRL repeats will continue to air Mondays at 8p throughout the summer.
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeats will air on Tuesday, July 4 at 9p & 9:30p and Tuesday, July 11 at 9p & 9:30p.
An encore of the premiere episode of HOOTEN & THE LADY will air on Tuesday, July 18 from 9-10p.
The one-hour special, THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME, will air on Wednesday, July 12 from 9-10p.
Effective July 25, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW repeats will air Tuesdays at 9p.
Effective July 26, SUPERNATURAL repeats will air Wednesdays at 9p.
To recap:
Mondays, starting 5/29
Tuesdays, 7/4 & 7/11
Tuesday, 7/18
Tuesdays, starting 7/25
Wednesday, 7/12
Wednesdays, starting 7/26
Thursdays, starting 7/13
All times ET.