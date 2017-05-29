Animal Friends celebrates ’31 Days of Compassion’ in May!

May 29, 2017 9:11 PM
Filed Under: 31 days of compassion, Animal Friends, Pittsburgh's CW, Pittsburgh's Cw Green Team

 

Animal Friends has devoted the entire month of May for 31 DAYS OF COMPASSION, which includes raising awareness of homeless animals in our region, supporting programs that work to reduce pet overpopulation and abuse, and celebrating the many ways pets enrich our lives.

“What has an animal done for you lately?” Whether it was an extra incentive to get active or a wiggly welcome at your front door, animals bring us joy. We think it’s time to return the favor. Join Animal Friends for 31 Days of Compassion and do something special for a homeless pet today!

Visit the ANIMAL FRIENDS WEBSITE for events or other suggestions as to how you can help!

Check out our interviews below with Shannon, Marketing Director for Animal Friends, about the various services available at Animal Friends!

Adoption Services

Outreach Programs

Wellness Services

 

