Check out the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, June 2-11!

Mark your calendars for the 58th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, running Friday, June 2- Sunday, June 11, 2017! This iconic celebration of the arts in Pittsburgh is one of the largest and most-celebrated FREE arts festivals in the world. Enjoy 10 days of free music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, a visual artist market, creative activities, food, and more. Nearly 1,000 artists are represented in hundreds of performances and attractions.

The Festival is free and open to the public from 12 – 8 pm for each of the Festival’s 10 days. Some attractions are open on an ongoing basis daily, though others have limited or specific hours of operation. There’s always something going on. Check the schedule on the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival WEBSITE for complete details!