Join us for SUMMERBLAST: KDKA/CW Day at Kennywood on Friday July 28

June 6, 2017 8:50 PM
Join us Friday July 28 for SUMMERBLAST: KDKA/CW Day at Kennywood!

Your favorite KDKA/CW personalities are in for the ride of their lives, and will be joining the Kennywood team – refereeing games of skill and serving up some of Kennywood’s signature treats.  Visit the Weatherlab.  Stop by the Pittsburgh’s CW table to meet Chelsea and Daisy from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team and to spin the CW Prize Wheel for some free prizes.  Plus, get your photo taken with The Flash!

To top off the night, be sure to check out the SUMMERBLAST PARADE at 8pm!

You don’t want to miss the fun!  CLICK HERE for discounted tickets.

