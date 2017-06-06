Visit Picklesburgh on the Roberto Clemente Bridge July 28-29

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be taken over by all things pickles during Picklesburgh 2017! This 2-day Pickle-fest will run from July 28-29 and feature food, live musical entertainment, and fun! Local restaurants will provide food incorporating pickled ingredients, like pizza boats in a pickle, corn dog pickles, and pickle flavored ice cream! Informative how-to demos regarding pickling will be presented at the demo area. And visit the Heinz tent to vote for your favorite pickle flavor.

In addition to food, some of Pittsburgh’s local bands will be performing on the BNY Mellon stage to keep the crowd entertained. Daisy and Chelsea from the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will emcee the event by giving announcements and introducing the bands. And you can also spin the CW Prize Wheel to win free prizes from the Pittsburgh’s CW.

Purchase items like event memorabilia, pickle-themed gifts, DIY products and cookbooks at the Official Merchandise Tent. Don’t forget to get your free pickle pin from the Heinz booth!

On Saturday, check out the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, always a crowd favorite!

Find out why PICKLESBURGH is such a “BIG DILL”. Visit their website for more info!