Ikea’s “College Living Your Way” Event July 14-17

Visit IKEA in Robinson for their “College Living Your Way” Event – July 14 – July 16, 2017!

IKEA College Living Your Way Event

Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th 9:30am-4pm

Early bird giveaways : The first 250 IKEA FAMILY members in the store will receive a gift. (Friday: STEKID water bottle / Saturday: JANSJO LED USB lamp / Sunday: STUGVIK hook with suction cup 2/pk)

: The first 250 IKEA FAMILY members in the store will receive a gift. (Friday: STEKID water bottle / Saturday: JANSJO LED USB lamp / Sunday: STUGVIK hook with suction cup 2/pk) Find your style: Talk with our in-store designers each day from 10am-4pm to find a style for your dorm or apartment that matches your personality, and then find the perfect products to create the room you want!

Talk with our in-store designers each day from 10am-4pm to find a style for your dorm or apartment that matches your personality, and then find the perfect products to create the room you want! Helpful Workshops: Check out our helpful workshops “Dorm Room Dining Your Way” offered each day at 1:00 and “Dorm Room Storage Made Easy” offered at noon on Friday to make college life a little easier.

Check out our helpful workshops “Dorm Room Dining Your Way” offered each day at 1:00 and “Dorm Room Storage Made Easy” offered at noon on Friday to make college life a little easier. Fun Crafts: Decorate a stylish plant pot each day at 11 am, and take an easy-to-care-for succulent plant with you to school! Or, create a photo memory light chain to brighten up your room, each day at 4 pm. (Craft workshops open to the first 20 attendees).

Decorate a stylish plant pot each day at 11 am, and take an easy-to-care-for succulent plant with you to school! Or, create a photo memory light chain to brighten up your room, each day at 4 pm. (Craft workshops open to the first 20 attendees). Use your IKEA FAMILY card to save on special offers throughout the store.

Enjoy food specials and samples each day.

Receive a coupon for $25 off a purchase of $150 or more, when you RSVP for the event! RSVP registration is available on the IKEA website beginning June 14.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh’s CW Green Team will be on the scene with the CW Prize Wheel on Saturday, July 15 from 10am-1pm. Be sure to stop by and visit them for your chance to win some fun prizes!

There are so many exciting things going on at this event….visit the IKEA EVENT PAGE to get more details!

Also, visit IKEA’S WEBSITE for more Back to College tips and ideas!