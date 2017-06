The CW Fall Premiere Dates & Line-up

THE CW NETWORK WILL PREMIERE ENTIRE FALL LINE-UP DURING THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 9. The Season kicks off with the Exclusive telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Wednesday, October 4 and Friday, October 6.

The following is The CW’s Fall 2017 Premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)