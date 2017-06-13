Pittsburgh’s CW to televise three Riverhounds road matches this season

PITTSBURGH (June 13, 2017) – The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are pleased to announce Pittsburgh’s CW will be broadcasting three of their regular season road matches for 2017.

The broadcasts begin this Saturday, June 17, as the Hounds take on Louisville City FC at 7:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. After that, the CW will broadcast Pittsburgh’s first-ever visit to Al Lang Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and then its trip to FC Cincinnati for a 4 p.m. clash on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Nippert Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Riverhounds soccer to Pittsburgh’s CW’s this season,” said Chris Pike, Vice President and General Manager of KDKA-TV and WPCW.

The broadcasts are part of the USL Television Network initiative, brought forth this past April. The initiative offered USL match broadcasts and original content in 18 unique markets, reaching more than 10 million households in North America.

Fans are encouraged to check their local cable listings to ensure they won’t miss any of the action when the Hounds take to the pitch. For fans out of market, the live broadcasts will still be provided on the USL’s YouTube channel. Further information can be found by visiting Riverhounds.com.