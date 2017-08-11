CBS Prime To Air On Pittsburgh’s CW August 11

KDKA-TV will air the Pittsburgh Steelers / New York Giants pre-season game on Aug. 11, and CBS Primetime will air on Pittsburgh’s CW.

8/11

6pm – Family Feud

8pm – MacGyver Pliers (HD, Repeat, TV-PG) With only pliers and speaker wire at hand, MacGyver must produce with a viable contraption that can be used to save a young science prodigy from kidnappers.

9pm – Blue Bloods For the Community (HD, Repeat, TV-14) Erin and Anthony help a community activist threatened with deportation; Frank considers getting the department involved in a local gang raid.

10pm – CBS News Special: Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks (HD, New) Serial killer David Berkowitz opens up about his life before his infamous crimes, his motivations that led to the shootings and his experiences in prison.

11pm – 2 Broke Girls

8/12

8pm – Masters of Illusion Spiked Table and Spiked Faces (HD, New, TV-PG) Magicians Farrell Dillion, Barry and Stuart, Jonathan Pendragon, Draven, Naathan Phan, Adam Wylie, Eric Jones, Jibrizy and Greg Gleason.

8:30pm – Masters of Illusion Technological Beverages and Rapid-Fire Cards (HD, Repeat, TV-PG) Magicians RJ Cantu, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jarrett and Raja, Jibrizy, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall and Jeff McBride.

9pm – Penn & Teller: Fool Us Does This Trick Ring a Bell? (HD, Repeat, TV-PG) Magicians Dyno Staats, Aiden Sinclair, Axel Adler and David Parr.