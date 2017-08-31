Supernatural Cast Lends a Hand to Texas

The cast of the popular CW television series, Supernatural, who are coming here to Pittsburgh in a little over a week for Supernatural Con, is banding together with the charity Random Acts to accept donations for a number of shelters and communities in Texas!

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki, who are Texas natives and currently have family there, are partnering with Misha Collins (founder of Random Acts) to raise money and awareness for Hurricane Harvey and the Texas Flood Relief effort.

In just 3 days, with the help of the ever loyal #SPNFAMILY, they’ve managed to raise a total of $230,000+ dollars! Random Acts and Jensen’s new business, The Family Business Beer Company (located in Texas and hoping to open in October), intend to MATCH whatever amount they reach!

Email updates are being sent to those who donate where the money is going, which so far includes the Texas Diaper Bank and Food shelters. Here’s the content of one such email:

“Thank you all for your support!

As of this writing, we’ve raised over $160,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief! With our pledged matching contribution, that’s over $200,000… 100% of which will go to the direct support of the victims of Hurricane Harvey— and all in less than 3 days! Needless to say, we’re astounded and couldn’t be more grateful to y’all.

Every dollar raised will go to helping victims directly, so with that in mind Jensen, Danneel, Jared, Misha, Richard, & everyone at The Family Business Beer Co. & Random Acts have been hard at work identifying the best ways to use the funds to maximize their impact. Our goal is to support charities that serve needs that may otherwise be overlooked, so we’ve chosen to support the following organizations:

Americares (www.americares.org). This organization helps communities recover from disasters by providing access to medicine, health care, and emergency supplies. They are currently on the ground in Texas delivering water, aid, supplies, and mobile medical assistance to hurricane victims. We’ll be supporting their efforts to make sure that these needs are served and supplies and care will be available to those impacted by the storm.

The Texas Diaper Bank (www.texasdiaperbank.org) works to get diapers, baby supplies, and incontinence supplies to those in need. They work with 10 different counties in Texas, and last year served 14,000 children and delivered over a million items. Your donations will help ensure that essential supplies are available to storm victims.

Long term recovery needs are sometimes overlooked during a crisis, so we’ll be supporting the Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team (www.bcltrt.org). This group works with case managers to identify families with unmet needs after disasters and fulfill those needs. They work especially with low-income, uninsured or underinsured individuals, and families and help them with recovery. Your donations will be helping to take care of some of these most vulnerable citizens in the community— now and long after the storm has passed.

A hurricane is a force of nature, but we feel honored to have the support of a much more positive force to be reckoned with: you, our #SPNFamily. Together, we will help ease the impact of this storm on so many people.

Our fundraiser will remain up until at least Friday, so if you haven’t donated and would like to do so, please join us… and spread the word! Let’s continue to show Hurricane Harvey what real strength is all about and help support all those impacted in our community.

Thanks, everybody.”

They will continue to accept donations at their Crowdrise page that can be found here until Friday. Currently their goal is $350,000, but they have hopes of reaching $500,000 by the end of the week!