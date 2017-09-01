Report: RB Le’Veon Bell Ends Holdout, Reports To Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Le’Veon Bell is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Le’Veon Bell has reported to camp.

Le’Veon Bell officially has reported back to Steelers, as he said he would on Sept. 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Le'Veon Bell has left Steelers' training facility…to go take his physical. Once he passes, he then can sign and get ready for Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Last week, he teased fans on his Twitter account by retweeting a fan asking when he would return to the field, then replying “9-1-17.”

Bell didn’t show up for the start of Training Camp at the end of July after he and the team failed to reach a long-term contract agreement.

The 25-year-old Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.

