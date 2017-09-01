Steel City Mods vs Rockers

In 1964, fighting gangs of Mods and Rockers sparked a moral panic about British youths, and the two groups were seen as folk devils. The Rockers adopted a macho biker gang image, wearing clothes such as black leather jackets. The Mods adopted a pose of scooter-driving sophistication, wearing suits and other clean-cut outfits. By late 1966, the two subcultures had faded until the revival in the mid-80’s.

Nowadays, this time period is celebrated with an event that features a vintage motorcycle and scooter show. Pittsburgh’s celebration will take place in Millvale on September 2nd from 12 pm until 7 pm. The event will feature a myriad of vendors, a pin-up girl contest, and door prizes and raffles! The day will also be full of music from bands and a DJ spinning Northern soul, ska and reggae. Period dress is strongly encouraged.