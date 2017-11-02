Port Authority Warns Riders Of Light-Rail Delays, Crowded Trains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is warning riders who use its light-rail system about potential delays and crowded trains.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Port Authority said it is unable to operate as many two-car trains as normal during the morning and evening rush hours. light-rail trains are still running on their regular schedule.

The Port Authority said the shortage of vehicles is due to a higher-than-usual number of them being in the shop for maintenance and inspection.

“We are making every attempt to put the vehicles back into service as quickly as possible,” the Port Authority said in the statement.

When asked how long the situation will last, the Port Authority’s Twitter account said it did not know the answer and should have a better idea Thursday afternoon.

For more information, customers can call Port Authority Customer Service from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays at (412)-442-2000 or (412)-231-7007 for TTY.