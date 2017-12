Following is The CW’s midseason schedule of premieres and return dates. All times ET/PT:

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

8:00-9:00p SUPERGIRL (Encore)

9:00-10:00p VALOR (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

8:00-9:00p CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00-9:00p SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p VALOR (New Episode)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00p THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00p RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p DYNASTY (New Episode)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00p SUPERNATURAL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p ARROW (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00p CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00p JANE THE VIRGIN (New Episode)

Following is The CW’s Monday 8pm Schedule for Midseason 2018. All times ET/PT:

MONDAY, JANUARY 15 – FEBRUARY 5 8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Episodes)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 – APRIL 9 8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episodes)

MONDAY, APRIL 16 – JUNE 18 8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Episodes)