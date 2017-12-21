The CW Network today announced THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA, an all-new primetime comedy special, presented in partnership with Just For Laughs. Featuring stand-up performances from comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, and more, it will premiere Wednesday, January 10, 8:00-9:30 pm ET on Pittsburgh’s CW.

Recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and hosted by Howie Mandel, the special, now in its third year on The CW, also includes performances from Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, and Gina Yashere.

THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA will be followed by a brand new comedy special, ANIMAL CRACKERS, hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. ANIMAL CRACKERS shows professional mascots taking their jobs a little too seriously, and surprising unsuspecting passersby in the real world with hilarious pranks. From Brian Graden Media and Smoke & Mirrors Productions, with executive producers Brian Graden, Gaurav Misra, Lois Curren, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser, and Michael Kennedy.