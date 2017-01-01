A-10 Basketball Tournament Ticket Contest

A-10 Basketball Tickets Code Word Contest

It’s that time of year again, college hoops fans! You can enter here to win tickets to the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena!

One grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the A-10 Basketball Championships on Sunday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. Four other winners will each receive two tickets to the A-10 Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m.

One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Family Feud” on Pittsburgh’s CW from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. all this week, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on Feb. 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. through Feb. 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.