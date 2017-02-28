Win “Allied” Blu-Ray Release Contest Contest

Hailed as “gripping, powerful, and epic ”, Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis’ (Forrest Gump, Cast Away) seductive thriller ALLIED makes its home entertainment debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 28, 2017. Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star as Max Vatan and Marianne Beauséjour, two of the world’s deadliest spies, who fall in love while undercover on a top-secret mission and marry during World War II. But when Max learns his wife may be secretly conspiring with the enemy, he has only 72 hours to prove her innocence and save his family before he must do the unthinkable. The film features an outstanding supporting cast including Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex”), Jared Harris (“The Crown”), August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds) and Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey”).

The ALLIED Blu-ray Combo Packs include over an hour of behind-the-scenes special features, with in-depth looks at the film’s production design, costumes, cast, visual effects, vehicles, music and more.

30 people will win a Blu-ray/DVD combos of “ALLIED”, AND an unbelievable GRAND PRIZE winner will receive a 65” Laser Backlight 4K Ultra HDTV from Philips.

Enter to win starting on March 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. through March 6, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.