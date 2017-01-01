Lady Gaga Concert Tickets Contest

Lady Gaga Concert Ticket CW Code Word Contest

Attention Little Monsters! You can enter here to win tickets to Lady Gaga’s concert in Pittsburgh!

One grand prize winner will receive two Level 1 concert tickets and an autographed Lady Gaga album. Four other winners will each receive two Level 3 tickets to the show on Nov. 20 at PPG Paints Arena.

One entry per person, per day. Just watch Pittsburgh’s CW Prime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. all this week, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on Feb. 13, 2017 at 8 p.m. through Feb. 17, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.