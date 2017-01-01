MegaBus Voucher Giveaway

MegaBus CW Code Word Contest

Pittsburgh’s CW and MegaBus want to give you a chance to ‘visit someone you love’ for Valentine’s Day!

Five winners will each receive two $40 vouchers for a trip on MegaBus.

One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Mike & Molly” and “2 Broke Girls” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. all this week on Pittsburgh’s CW, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on Feb. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 17, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.